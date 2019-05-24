How Local Stores’ Appliance Prices Compare

Checkbook’s undercover shoppers compared prices for 17 appliance models from stores across the Philadelphia region. Using the price quotes, Checkbook calculated scores that show how each retailer’s prices compare to the average price for all surveyed stores. Checkbook adjusted scores so the average price comparison score is $100. For example, prices for a retailer with a score of $105 would be 5 percent higher than the average.

Consumers Checkbook * Scores are based on prices our shoppers collected for 17 appliance models, plus stores’ costs for delivery, haul-away of old appliances, and installation.

