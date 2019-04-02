The 2017 expansion of Pennsylvania’s gaming law allowed existing casinos to construct satellite casinos.

The new “mini-casinos” — each can contain up to 750 slot machines — could not be built within 25 miles* of a competitor’s existing casino. More than 1,000 of the state’s 2,500 municipalities opted out of hosting mini-casinos.

What remained were a limited number of high-traffic locations in permissible municipalities and outside of exclusion zones. The state last year awarded five licenses for mini-casinos.