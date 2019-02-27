Campbell Soup Co. shares rose in early trading Wednesday as the Camden company’s quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations and new chief executive Mark A. Clouse provided an initial public appraisal of the 150-year-old firm that last year was under attack by an activist investor after a botched attempt to move into fresher foods.
“I certainly don’t want to portray this as simple or an overnight fix,” Clouse told analysts on a conference call, but he said he was confident that Campbell has great brands that can be managed with discipline on the cost side and the “high-powered" management team needed to get Campbell on a growth track.
“When you come into an organization that has has a relatively difficult past couple of difficult years, sometimes you might expect to see a team that might be hanging their heads or feeling a little bit ‘woe is me.’ I’ve got to be honest,” Clouse said. “I’ve seen a very different attitude. It’s a passionate ownership for the company and the brand, a true belief that we should be performing better”
Clouse, who started Jan. 22, told analysts on a conference call that the biggest surprise so far about Campbell was the strength of its snack business, centered on the newly acquired Snyder’s-Lance Inc., which should be able to grow more quickly than the low single-digit percentage gains it’s currently posting.
As to the company’s core soup business, which has struggled for many years, that’s going to take a “much more holistic and comprehensive approach,” he said, and promised to share more at an investor meeting in June. “We possess the best knowledge of the soup business in the industry,” he said.
At 1:30 p.m., Campbell’s shares were up 9 percent, to $35.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares traded for as little as $32.03 in May after former CEO Denise Morrison abruptly retired, but they traded for more than $40 earlier last spring.
Campbell reported adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents for the three months ended Jan. 27, down from $1 in the comparable period a year ago. That was above the 70 cents per share average of estimates compile by Yahoo! Finance.
Sales in the quarter were $2.7 billion, up 24 percent from $2.18 billion a year ago, thanks largely to gains from the purchase of Snyder’s-Lance for $6 billion last March.
Looming over the call was last week’s announcement by Kraft Heinz Co., which relied heavily on cost-cutting to spur stock gains, that it wrote down the value of its brands, including the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks, by $15.4 billion. Big food companies, including General Mills, Kellogg, and Mondelez, have struggled to grow for years as they have failed to crack the code of 21st Century consumers.
“Investor consensus is really now squarely in the camp that food companies can’t really cut their way to prosperity, in particular in light of events last week, that it really has to be about a return to growth,” Barclay’s analyst Andrew Lazar said on the call, asking Clouse what gave him confidence that Campbell as growth opportunities.
Clouse said he feels good about the company opportunities. “I feel like we can make improvements on the growth side of our algorithm.”