James “Jamie” Mattikow has been named CEO and president at W. Atlee Burpee Co. in Warminster, succeeding George Ball, who bought the company in 1991 and ran it ever since.
Ball remains chairman of the Burpee board.
Burpee, known for its vegetable and flower seeds, calls itself “the nation’s largest home gardening company.”
Mattikow, 55, previously worked as chief commercial officer at Ferrara Candy Co. and earlier at Kraft, Mars, Cosi Inc., Seagram and Hasbro. He graduated from Lafayette College in Easton, and has an MBA from Columbia University .