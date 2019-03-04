The companies plan to close 25 branches in suburban Philadelphia where the two banks formerly competed, and sell 5 in New Jersey to the Bank Of Princeton. Most of the closings will happen by August, when the last of Beneficial systems will be converted to WSFS and WSFS signs will replace Beneficial. Once the last branch consolidations are done next year, WSFS expects to manage a network of 90 branches. It has pledged to use some of the savings to update its digital systems.