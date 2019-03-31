Wilbur Ross, the buyout artist who currently serves as President Trump’s commerce secretary, was a major Sun shareholder. So was the Brown family, owners of the NFI group of trucking and warehouse companies, among the top business families in South Jersey. After satisfying himself that OceanFirst could afford the deal, Ross waited until it closed, then sold his shares. The Browns kept theirs, but didn’t get a board seat, and are along for the ride under Maher.