For me, this is kind of personal. My neighbors in the Inquirer newsroom know I make it through most days on canned sardines, mackerel, kippers and other delicacies their grandparents used to keep in the closet in case the icebox failed on hot days. I typically mash the fish, preferably with a little tomato sauce, and serve it under barley. (I used to use rice, noodles, or bread, but the doc, who calls sardines “health food in a can,” has warned me off white starches.) So now it seems I’m trendy.