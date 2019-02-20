The company’s chief financial officer, Stephen P. Bramlage, said last week that Aramark did not pay 2018 bonuses to lower-level managers because the company did not meet a profit target set by the firm’s board of directors. Lower-level managers, whose bonuses have long been calculated at the local level, were not told at the beginning of the year that the company’s overall profitability could determine whether or not they got a bonus, Bramlage acknowledged.