The $50 million in funding that Amicus provides to Penn will advance the Wilson Lab’s preclinical research programs and give Amicus the right to license certain technologies invented during the collaboration. Treatments for more than a dozen genetic disorders are under investigation. Those targeted ailments include Pompe disease, Fabry disease, Rett Syndrome, Sanfillip Syndrome and a number of other lysosomal disorders. Lysosomal diseases are inherited metabolic disorders characterized by an abnormal build-up of toxic materials in the body’s cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies.