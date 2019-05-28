The Trump administration has said that the U.S. has to be a global leader in 5G, beating China at this next-generation wireless service. In 2018, the Federal Communications Commission made it easier for wireless carriers to install the small cells. Carriers are expected to hang an estimated 800,000 of them throughout the U.S. Cities blasted the new FCC rules as subsidizing profitable wireless carriers through low fees and mandated quick responses to applications. Philadelphia was among the cities opposed to the new rules.