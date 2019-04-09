Franck’s lovingly meandering Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major was adapted for cello and piano, and for the most part made the journey justifying itself in turns atmospheric and tuneful. The music still seemed idiomatic as transcribed for cello, and particularly so at the start of the pensive “Recitativo-Fantasia: Ben moderato” movement. Capuçon has a gorgeously complex sound in the low, quiet parts of his voice. He is refined and so smoothly nimble you never sense a drop of struggle. Expressively, though, his approach to the Franck was cool.