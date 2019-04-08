The spring frenzy of Tony-hopeful openings is nearly over, because to be considered for a Tony Award, a Broadway show must open by April 25.
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will announce this year’s Tony nominations live on Tuesday, April 30. You can watch them starting at 8:30 a.m. on CBS This Morning, and they’ll be live-streamed at TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards.
The 2019 Tony Awards show will be hosted by James Corden on June 9 — save the date if you’re one of those people who hosts a party and keeps score on the accuracy of your predictions.
In addition to the zillion shows I mentioned in my last roundup, here are two more of much interest that are about to open in time for consideration:
- Tootsie, a new musical based on the lovable and hilarious 1982 movie that starred Dustin Hoffman as an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a woman to get a role. The show, with a score by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) will star Santino Fontana. (Now in previews, opening April 23 at the Marquis Theater, 210 W. 46th St.)
- Ink, a British import that was extended to June 16 even before it began previews April 2, is about Rupert Murdoch and stars Jonny Lee Miller (Sherlock of TV’s Elementary). The plot traces the history of London’s wicked tabloid journalism. (Now in previews, opening April 24 at the Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St.)
Stepping off Broadway but staying on 42nd Street, you’ll come to the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd St.), where three plays are about to start previews.
If you don’t already know this Frank Gehry venue with its multiple small, comfortable theaters (all with perfect sight-lines), pleasant, brightly-lighted lobby, cafe, and bookstore, you should get to know it.
Its policy of cheap tickets is an additional feature. Here’s what you’ll find there later this month:
- Curse of the Starving Class, a revival of the great 1977 play by Sam Shepard about a family on a farm. There are many bizarre and tragic shenanigans involving lambs and artichokes. Curse is often considered the first of Shepard’s family trilogy. (Previews start April 23, opening May 13).
- Happy Talk, a new play by actor and playwright Jesse Eisenberg, starring Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, and Daniel Oreskes. The plot involves a Jewish community center production of South Pacific in which Sarandon, playing Bloody Mary, tries to match-make in real life for her mother’s home aide, a Serbian immigrant in need of a husband. (Previews start April 30, opening May 16.)
- Octet, an a cappella chamber choir musical by composer Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), beginning his musical-theater writing residency at Signature Theatre Company. (Previews start April 30, opening May 19.)
And while we’re on the topic of remarkable theatrical venues, here’s the newest: the Shed, on 30th St. between 10th and 11th Avenues in the much-buzzed-about Hudson Yards neighborhood (info@theshed.org). The building is adjacent to the northern leg of the High Line, the elevated park with wonderful views that change with the seasons.
The Shed has commissioned Norma Jeane Baker of Troy, which opened Saturday (through May 19) and which is a combination of pop culture, drag, opera, and ancient Greek scholarship.
The show is about our culture’s obsession with female beauty, with the great soprano Renee Fleming singing the role of Helen and Ben Wishaw (recently of Mary Poppins Returns) in the role of Marilyn Monroe. Part sung, part spoken, it was written by poet and classics scholar Anne Carson and is helmed by Katie Mitchell, London’s powerhouse director.
Morrissey will play a Broadway house, the Lunt-Fontanne Theater (205 W. 46th St.), from May 2 to 11 in advance of his new album California Son.
After that, composer and multi-instrumentalist Yanni will take the stage from May 28 to June 2. The show will feature a live Q&A with the audience.
Both appearances are part of the Lunt-Fontanne’s “In Residence on Broadway” series.