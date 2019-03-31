The plot centers on the shared sexual passion of a brother, Giovanni (Trevor William Fayle), and sister, Annabella (Stephanie Hodge, lovely); their father, Florio (Nathan Foley), wants his daughter to marry one of her many suitors without a clue as to why she’s so reluctant. Chief among those suitors is Soranzo (the excellent David Pica). Soranzo has an Iago-like servant, Vasques (Abdul Sesay, whose lack of classical diction is a real disadvantage: he’s the character whose machinations govern the action, yet he’s so hard to understand). Like Iago, this shrewd manipulator will be the last man standing. Another of her suitors, who couldn’t care less, is the comic relief, Bergetto (Josh Totora, a standout), and his servant (the adorable Amanda Jill Robinson).