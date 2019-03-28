Maybe inevitably, given this bio-jukebox genre, the book is a bit of a sentimental slog, tethered to chronology (and then we … ) since, as Otis remarks, several times, “Don’t nothin’ rewind but a song.” We hear about the familiar woes of the record industry: race, money, drugs, alcohol, and neglected families. Otis (Derrick Baskin, smooth and warm) narrates, as he recruits the group and they go on to success after success: Paul Williams (James Harkness), David Ruffin (the sensational Ephraim Sykes), Melvin Franklin (Jawan M. Jackson, with his astonishing basso profundo), and Eddie Kendricks (the fantastic Jeremy Pope, who just finished charming us as the lead in Choir Boy). They are all different but all uniformly excellent singers, and director Des McAnuff keeps it all moving along at a lively pace.