Ljyba is anything but awful. She is desperate for citizenship so she can bring her daughter to the United States from her native Serbia and has saved $15,000 — half the going price of an American husband. Ronny (Nico Santos) is Lorraine’s candidate; he is conspicuously gay and seems sweet if you ignore his mercenary motives. He plays Lt. Cable in the South Pacific production, a fact that flirts with but doesn’t deliver a political point.