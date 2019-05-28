I remember going into the shower, and before I went in he gave me a big bear hug, which didn’t seem out of the ordinary. When I got out of the shower, the entire world had shifted. I could see down the long hall of our apartment, and I saw him lying on the ground. I called again and still no answer. ... I ran out into the hallway of the building just screaming, “Help! Help!” over and over again. I found my phone and called 911. There was a construction worker doing something on our floor, and he came in and did CPR. He talked me through everything until the ambulance got there. When I was in the ambulance, I heard the words code blue. I didn’t know what it meant at the time.