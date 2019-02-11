First some good news as the drama of the Drama Book Shop continues: Remember when the sad news came that the DBS was closing because its midtown rent was too high? Remember that Lin-Manuel Miranda, who spent much of his young career working in the store’s basement, then tweeted “Nope”? Now comes the good news: He, along with three Hamilton collaborators, bought the store and made a deal with New York City to find an affordable and appropriate new location.