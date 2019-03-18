Perhaps stung by critics who called him a lightweight, Simon made a midlife course correction. Beginning with I Ought to Be in Pictures (1980), he drew on his own suffering to write more somberly, stretching genres of comedy and tragedy with Shakespearean restlessness. His “serious” works rightfully won acclaim, but they do not top the electricity, verve, and pathos of his earlier “entertainments.” The handsomely mounted show at Bristol Riverside suggests The Sunshine Boys is among his best.