Corey, Aoussou, and veteran actor Bob Weick lead a talented cast. The ensemble bursts into nautical songs, wrestles, fights, teeters over the edge of the stage like a ship’s rail, and peers into the empty sea as from a high ladder. In moments both terrifying and jubilant, they evoke the camaraderie and precarious lives of brave men kept afloat from a watery doom by ingenuity, practiced habit, and dreams of fortune.