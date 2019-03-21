The question is whether there are ways to steer clear of these stereotypes and redeem the production. To be sure, Broadway’s relaunch of Miss Saigon in 2017 was an opportunity to stage the musical in a more respectful and nuanced way. Given our current political climate, the restaging could have made the show more inclusive, drawing on people’s desperation to immigrate to America from a politically unstable country. Or it could have added more nuance and strength to Kim’s character, instead of turning her into essentially a prop in Chris’s redemption arc in Act 2. But because none of that was done, these opportunities were squandered.