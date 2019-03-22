The plot: the Duke (Anthony Lawton) has been a lax ruler, inclining more toward a bookish life than responsible governance, and as a result his city has deteriorated. Lawton gives us a Duke who is, initially, distracted, eccentric, and shy. He will eventually reveal his royal nature and take command both of his realm and the stage. He decides to disappear, and, as a way of righting the social balance, he leaves Angelo (Ben Dibble) to rule in his stead.