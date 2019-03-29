Jackson’s Lear remains remarkably sane and placid from first to last. He seems certain of his decision to cleave his kingdom into thirds and divide it among his daughters, as he should in that moment. But as his tether from reality progressively loosens, Jackson keeps an even keel, which results in a long and bland evening. (The production runs nearly 3½ hours.) Don’t expect a dark night of the soul, or even a momentary black cloud.