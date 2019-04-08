The familiar plot begins when Lear, deciding that it’s time to retire, plans to divide his kingdom among his three daughters. He requires each to declare their love for him, rewarding these fulsome declarations by matching the size of their portion to the extravagance of their claims. The vile and violent sisters, Goneril (Elizabeth Marvel) with her nasty sexual appetite and Regan (Aisling O’Sullivan) with her perpetual fierce frown, perform for him as commanded. But the youngest daughter, Cordelia (Ruth Wilson), beautiful in perpetual black, refuses, like a sulky teenager, to participate in this greed game and is consequently cut out of the will. In a delectably theatrical moment, Jackson gives us the line “This shall not be revoked,” with a sensational rolling of that r.