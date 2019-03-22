There are laughs, good exchanges (Ralph: “Do you know what I see when I look into your eyes?” Dean: “Cataracts?”), and some fine hugger-mugger; this is a Ludwig property, after all. While invisible, Daphne and her Gods get to hear folks say what they really think; when it gets dishy, the Gods break out the popcorn. Brooklyn (the amazing Steffanie Leigh), a movie star who, hoping to play the lead in the movie of Andromeda, is lovin’ up Ralph, has a solo moment in which she belts out (for no reason) “Tomorrow” from Annie. And the Plautus-like running around in Act 3 almost, almost reaches critical mass.