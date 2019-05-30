This should make for an interesting dive into theatrical history, but Vogel too often descends into “and-then-this-happened” storytelling. More to the point, she seems unsure which story she wants to tell. When God of Vengeance moved from the Bowery to Broadway, its producer cut the script drastically; Nearly all same-sex content was excised. Yet the play doesn’t sufficiently explore what exactly made the proceedings “indecent.” Was it the mere suggestion of gay attraction, the critical eye cast toward religion, or the whiff of immigrant menace that offended assimilationist senses?