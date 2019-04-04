We first meet Dr. Harold Banks (Tim Moyer), an aging professor of Afghan studies in Omaha, Neb., the heartland of America. He can still sling around the professorial language, although he knows that he’s slipping into dementia, and Moyer’s portrayal of his deterioration is very courageous. Harold is in mourning for his daughter, Getee (Nazli Sarpkaya), an Afghan baby he found abandoned in a battlefield in Pakistan. As an adult, she had returned to her birth country to teach young women there, and to find out more about her roots.