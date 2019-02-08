The plot depends on a gimmick: Georgiana (Brittany Holdahl) is a daydreamer (thus the title); she runs an unprofitable bookshop, has written an unpublishable novel, and is, sadly, secretly in love with her sister’s husband, Jim (Dexter Anderson). So what’s a girl to do if not daydream about a romantic, adventurous, glamorous life where rich seductive men whisk her off to Mexico and she substitutes for a famous actress as Shakespeare’s Portia? The dramatic device works this way: As reality crowds in on her, she will raise a hand to her cheek, gaze off in the upper distance, run offstage to change costume, and return to transform the scene into her fantasy.