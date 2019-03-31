Click, written by Jacqueline Goldfinger and directed by Adrienne Mackey, is a confused and confusing play. It might be an indictment of the current narcissistic generation, or it might be a sci-fi parody, or maybe it’s a satire of the evils of technology, or maybe it’s a revenge tragedy, or maybe it’s a sermon on identity, on being true to yourself and Facing the Monster. Your social media face may not be your own.