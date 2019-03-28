Except that the play, presented by the Philadelphia Theatre Company in all its glorious messiness and two-hour, 30-minute run time, has a second act. It features the further adventures of a set of matter-of-factly sexually fluid, mostly well-meaning characters, all of them African American and living in or around San Francisco. Their relationships are imperfect, and their stories intersect, in both the past and the present, in ways we can generally predict well before the characters themselves.