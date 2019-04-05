In today’s America, the Supreme Court of the United States is an institution both revered and disparaged. Presidential campaigns often focus on the president’s power to nominate new justices upon the death or resignation of one of the court’s members (eight associate justices and one chief justice). “The Chief” — to use the traditional nickname — runs the court (for example, he or she decides which justice will write a majority opinion in which the chief joins) and has other duties, such as presiding over presidential impeachment trials in the Senate. The chief is generally considered the head of the federal judiciary. Since John Marshall, the fourth chief justice, wrote Marbury v. Madison — which established the principle that federal courts have the authority to review the constitutionality of acts of Congress — it has been apparent that the position of chief justice, in a word, matters.