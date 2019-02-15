By midcentury, some vaudeville women had made it to TV. The inimitable Sophie Tucker became a regular on Ed Sullivan’s show, but the performers of Broads prefer singing her earlier songs, in which Tucker praises being fat, middle-aged, and sexually independent. Harris plays picturesque Moms Mabley, who challenged racism on prime-time TV. (Stopped by a traffic cop in South Carolina, Moms explained to him: “All the whites went through green lights, so I thought the red ones were for us.”)