Along comes Robert (Gregg Goodbrod), a National Geographic photographer trying to find the last of Madison County’s covered bridges. Francesca shows him the way, offers iced tea, and before you know it they have fallen passionately, lustily in love. Providing an envious/judgmental context for this affair is snoopy neighbor Marge (Barbara McCulloh, who is the most extreme example of cliché as she wears a dust cap and sings while sweeping her floor) and her husband, Charlie (Greg Wood, the most convincing of the cast, with the one song that has a different rhythm and a different vocabulary). Once they get to the State Fair, we watch the hoedown entertainment (Rachel Camp, in the most ludicrous of the Dolly Parton caricatures).