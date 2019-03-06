The play aspires to the stature of a classic Bildungsroman, right down to the cloying epigrams that summarize each section. (Example: “How Bob has a turn of luck, becomes a new man, achieves a false dream, meets an important woman and is redeemed.”) Yet the tone and style end up closer to comic book panels, garishly colored and oversimplified. Nachtrieb never lingers inside a moment long enough to imbue it with real feeling. He seems content to sink any potential pathos with a crass joke.