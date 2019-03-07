The play’s debate — between the values of self-interest and community, between commerce and kindness, between refusal and sanctuary — is eerily relevant. Gem of the Ocean is a history play: The title is the name of the slave ship that brought Aunt Ester to America, just as her address, 1839 Wylie Avenue, contains the date of the slave rebellion on another ship, the Amistad, and points, as well, to the time the Underground Railroad began. But, like all great history plays, Gem of the Ocean is about the present as well as the past.