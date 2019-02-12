This is Three Sisters with the men edited out. Director Meg Trelease releases each actor to do what she does best. Masha (commanding Rachel Gluck) is a Goth buzzkill mourning a departed love; she has some of the best tunes, singing the exquisite line “I think my friends see me with a man who can hold the room.” Olga (athletic, busy Colleen Hughes, pirouetting, riding a swing) brandishes her full to-do list against her inner emptiness; she agonizes that “there’s nothing I can do about gerrymandering.” Irina longs for creative work that will help people. Her problem is that “I have nothing to say.” Kuhn as Irina has the show’s best moment when she takes to the piano to sing, “It’s your space now — all you got to do is fill it.” And she’s got nothing. Each sister parades down an underlit catwalk with a bust of Chekhov. Masha gives it an almost clinical French kiss.