Playwright Terrence McNally’s book grounds Anya’s fantasy with touching moments of Chekhovian longing. In this 2½-hour production, his contributions add up to as much as a full nonmusical play. Throughout, Darko Tresnjak’s direction never lets us forget the stakes — the real human drama embodied in the many imposters to the Romanov lineage — while always celebrating the eternal, hopeful quest to find and create one’s self anew.