Though modern in its extremes of heart-melting lyricism, long-breathed melodies, and walls of abrasive harmony, the ballet’s format harkens back to Tchaikovsky’s era, with 52 sections — all distinctive unto themselves but related to one another — that take breaks from the story and are about nothing but dance. Nézet-Séguin absolutely relished the score, employing the Philadelphia sound at its most seductive, though with a slightly grainy edge that felt genuine and intense.