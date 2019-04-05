The music of Igor Stravinsky is notoriously complex, with rhythms that are fiendishly difficult to count. Yet his compositions inspired some of the most important choreographers of the 20th century — notably his fellow Russian George Balanchine — to create now-classic works.
The Pennsylvania Ballet’s all-Stravinsky program, which began its four-day run Thursday night at the Merriam Theater, showcases the variety and accessibility of the master’s music, as played by the Ballet’s Orchestra, featuring the extraordinary piano soloist Martha Koeneman and virtuoso violinist Luigi Mazzocchi, under the baton of Beatrice Jona Affron.
It also demonstrates the dancers’ ability to conquer Balanchine’s myriad technical challenges, while extracting both the drama and the humor inherent in two of his pieces. The program includes a 1951 work by Jerome Robbins, as well, and the world premiere of a lovely new ballet by Matthew Neenan.
Neenan’s Deco, danced to Stravinsky’s Sonata for Piano and his Tango, is abstract and features six young dancers, mainly drawn from the corps de ballet, with stunning costume and lighting designs by Christina Darch and Michael Korsch, respectively. The movement is sometimes courtly, sometimes witty, with fascinating, unexpected endings to many segments. As usual, Soloist Zecheng Liang was superb.
Now 91 years old, Balanchine’s Apollo is still a visual delight, as it explores the relationship between the title character and his three female muses. On opening night Sterling Baca looked every inch the young Greek god, and the spatial designs made by the women’s extended limbs were thrilling.
The other Balanchine piece, Stravinsky Violin Concerto, provided an opportunity for viewers to revel in the tender, thoughtful duets exquisitely danced by the principal couples: Dayesi Torriente with Ian Hussey and Nayara Lopes with Arian Molina Soca.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening was Robbins’s ballet, The Cage, set to Stravinsky’s Concerto en Ré. This is a metaphorical look at biological imperatives within the insect world — where spider-like females kill their mates.
Oksana Maslova was outstanding as The Novice, surprised and confused by her own behavior, and Torriente — as the Queen — was appropriately terrifying. This Cold War-era ballet could easily have seemed dated, but Pennsylvania Ballet’s spirited performance kept the audience rapt, throughout.
Pa. Ballet All-Stravinsky Program
The program repeats through 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7th at the Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St. Tickets: $35-$159. Information: 215-893-1999 or paballet.org.