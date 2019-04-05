Neenan’s Deco, danced to Stravinsky’s Sonata for Piano and his Tango, is abstract and features six young dancers, mainly drawn from the corps de ballet, with stunning costume and lighting designs by Christina Darch and Michael Korsch, respectively. The movement is sometimes courtly, sometimes witty, with fascinating, unexpected endings to many segments. As usual, Soloist Zecheng Liang was superb.