The major public fundraiser next season pays tribute to Corrado Rovaris, music director since 2005, who will be recognized for the 20 years since his company debut as a guest conductor in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro. At a Sept. 21 gala dinner on stage at the Academy, surrounded by sets for the Prokofiev, the Italian maestro and guests will be serenaded by a singer (yet to be announced) with a recital in his honor.