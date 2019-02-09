The opera itself presents challenges. Written quickly for the composer’s Aldeburgh Festival, Britten wasn’t interested in all of Shakespeare’s characters, and gives himself away in the atmospheric effects. Fairies get serpentine string wiring as delicate as cobwebs. The mortal lovers only get compositional professionalism. In much of Act I, character entrances receive no bolstering from the orchestra. This isn’t such a problem in smaller theaters in what is essentially a chamber opera. But in the second two acts, the opera penetrated well into the Academy of Music, thanks partly to music director Corrado Rovaris’ Italian opera expertise, which was filtered into concise, elegant, but well-inflected shaping of whatever the score gave him. And when the score gave him enough to work with, the whole enterprise lighted up. Also key was stage director Emmanuelle Bastet, who maintained a keen balance of physical comedy and nonphysical wit. When the audience laughs both at a character’s bad jokes -- and then at their delight in them -- smart staging has made that possible.