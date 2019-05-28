In 2020, Philadanco will be 50 and its Philadelphia School of Dance Arts will be 60. So while most years, we only get to see Philadanco dance at home twice, in the 2019-2020 season there will be a third chance.
There is something to look forward to in each program, which founder Joan Myers Brown and the Kimmel Center announced Tuesday including a reunion appearance by Philadanco alum Leslie Odom Jr., who was the original Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway.
The fall program, on Oct. 5 and 6, at the Merriam Theater, is called “Genesis,” and will feature three ballets: Enemy Behind the Gate, by Christopher Huggins; Love and Pain, a tribute to Aretha Franklin, choreographed by Milton Myers; and Exotica, by Ronald K. Brown.
The program will feature dancing by all four Philadanco companies: the main company; D/2, the pre-professional troupe; D/3, for 12- 15-year-olds; and D/3 Minis, for talented dancers ages 8 to 12.
Philadanco alumni will perform in Love and Pain. Odom will be part of the Oct. 5 show.
On Dec. 12-14, Philadanco will move to the Annenberg Center for an expanded version of one of the most fun holiday performances — and one that hasn’t been danced in several years. Xmas Philes is a suite of dances by Daniel Ezralow, that is charming, hilarious, touching, and well worth seeing.
The 50th anniversary season will wrap up in the spring with a program called “Fast-Forward” on April 17-19 at the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater. It will feature several new ballets: a co-commission with Toronto’s Dance Immersion, and pieces by Thang Dao, from Vietnam; Ray Mercer, who has performed in The Lion King for more than 15 years; and emerging choreography Kathy Smith.