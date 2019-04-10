There was good reason to have this orchestra along for the ride. The solos that principal hornist Jennifer Montone wove into John Williams’ theme music for Sabrina accounted for much of the magic. The bigness of Out of Africa in a John Williams arrangement of John Barry’s music wouldn’t have been as big with most other ensembles. The orchestrations by Williams of Herman Hupfeld’s “As Time Goes By” was a case of luxe moving to ultra-luxe grade by way of this particular orchestra’s power and refinement.