Of course, no other city can lay claim to the pair the same way our town does. Brownlee is known for his Opera Philadelphia performances as Charlie Parker in Yardbird a few seasons ago and is now the company’s artistic adviser. Owens, who grew up in Mount Airy, has made a huge impression at the Metropolitan Opera as Alberich in Wagner’s Ring cycle, and he is now taking over the opera department at the Curtis Institute of Music with Danielle Orlando.