It is made of linen, with a waffle weave, to increase absorbency. It is white, though distressed with tea to make it look old, and there are three narrow red stripes at either end. It measures 15 feet by 30 feet, about the same size as the Star Spangled Banner — the flag that hung over Fort McHenry in Baltimore during a key battle of the War of 1812 and inspired our national anthem. It is displayed on a sloping platform, just as the Star Spangled Banner is at the Smithsonian.