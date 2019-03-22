And it has tantalizing mysteries and controversies. If the Minoans were so flourishingly successful, who the heck were they, what language did they speak, and how come they have no art about kings or wars? How much of Homer should we take as accurate? Granting there was a Trojan war of some sort, why? How big a deal was it really? Priam and Paris appear to be real people, but what about the head guy, Agamemnon, called “king of all the Greeks,” when we can find no evidence there was such a king? Who were the Trojans? What about those Etruscans? And exactly what role did Christianity play in hastening Rome’s exit?