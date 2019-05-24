“The Merchant and the Alchemist’s Gate” is set in that glorious heyday of the Islamic Caliphate, the era of Sinbad and Harun al-Rashid. A purveyor of fabrics visits a strange shop and is shown a functioning time gate. Step through in one direction, you are 20 years in the past. Choose the opposite entrance, and you are 20 years in the future. The gate’s inventor regales the merchant with anecdotes about the device, recited as though they were stories from 1001 Nights. When our protagonist employs the portal to remedy a past injustice, he instead learns an important lesson: “Nothing erases the past. There is repentance, there is atonement, and there is forgiveness. That is all, but that is enough.”