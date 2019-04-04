Any of us can see that the world is going through a period of turmoil. The idea that you can worship as you please, dress as you please, work as you please — all that is under threat. These themes looked different in the 1930s and 1940s, but certainly, erosion was happening in the same way. People were fearful that the freedoms they took for granted were under threat. And they were right. Virginia was there watching democracy come under attack. She saw the rise of fascism and felt powerfully about it. She wanted to do something because she came up in a time when women could vote, work, and do a lot of things for the first time. She realized that all those advances were in peril. Virginia wanted to get involved.