Turn directly to essay number 80, “Tomato on Board,” in which Gay decides that, having been given a little tomato plant he must take on an airplane, “I decided I better just carry it out in the open. And the shower of love began. ... [O]ne of the workers said, ‘Nice tomato,’ which I don’t think was a come on. And the flight attendant asked about the tomato at least five times, not an exaggeration, every time calling it ‘my tomato’ — Where’s my tomato? How’s my tomato? You didn’t lose my tomato, did you? She even directed me to an open seat in the exit row: Why don’t you guys go sit there and stretch out?"