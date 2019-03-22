Sometimes a novel draws us in because it strikes a chord from our own experience, because we identify with its characters or have lived in its setting and feel at home in its story. Other novels do the opposite, transporting us to a place or time wholly unfamiliar and for that reason fascinating. Bangkok Wakes to Rain, the stunning debut novel by Pitchaya Sudbanthad, was, for me, the latter kind of book, one that creates a world so rich and alive I wanted to swim in it.