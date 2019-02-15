In all its varieties and meanings, the kiss was the kiss for hundreds of thousands of years before photography came along. Kissing is one of the few sexual acts permitted in public in most (but not all!) of the world. People Kissing stresses the delightful, charming side of the kiss as a signal of desire, passion, friendship, and familial love. Rich, delicious, sweet, those are pretty much the kisses the camera loves the most – especially when just-folks are taking photos of just-folks. What fun that act itself is, naughty, a tease, remembrance, evidence. I caught you! You wonder, of course, about the kissers and their story … but I also kept wondering who was holding the camera and why he or she took the shot.